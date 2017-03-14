PRETTYMUCH Will Blow You Away With This In-Studio Performance Of "Open Arms"

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

BEANZ, are you ready for this? After PRETTYMUCH completely shut down the TRL studio with a sensational performance of their French Montana-assisted single "No More," they decided to stick around and treat the crowd to an extra special tune. That's right, the boys performed "Open Arms," also known as my favorite song of all time. I'm practically on the verge of tears as I relive the beautiful moment, but it was truly EVERYTHING. The harmonies, the chorus, the dancing... PRETTYMUCH know exactly how to put on a show! My knees are still weak from the second-hand exposure. Watch it all go down in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!