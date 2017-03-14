Watch Tinashe Premiere Her "No Drama" Video On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Tinashe is doing the most to get ready for the long-awaited release of her sophomore album Joyride. This week, she's slated to drop a tringle starting with the Offset-assisted single "No Drama." Following the fresh release, Tinashe stopped by TRL for the world premiere of the official music video. As she explained on the show, the Sasha Samsonova-directed visual complements the track's message of empowerment and really cements Tinashe entering the next dimension of her music career.

Obviously, Tinashe had a lot of fans in the crowd and one lucky SweeTee was given the chance to thank her for giving her the confidence to come out as bisexual to her family. "It means a lot to me to know that I am able to affect people in a positive way and my music is able to have that kind of impact on people," Tinashe replied. "I'm so proud of you for living your truth, girl. Go off!"

Tinashe also shared her thoughts on the Time's Up movement and emphasized the importance of women feeling comfortable and speaking their truth. Before she and French Montana dipped out, Diddy gave her some powerful parting words about making an impact in the music industry. Relive the whole moment in the video below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!