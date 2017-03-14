Troye Sivan's “The Good Side” Is A Love Song For The Tender-Hearted

Photo by Hedi Slimane

Troye Sivan season is in full session. Following the release of "My My My!," the 22-year-old has gone and dropped another single called "The Good Side." His latest offering is an soulful breakup ballad that probably would have made it on the soundtrack for Call Me By Your Name, had it come out sooner (and while I'm on this train of thought, Troye should definitely try to collaborate with Sufjan Stevens in the future, they would produce some beautiful music together).

Anyway, I'm absolutely LOVING these Troye tracks and gobbling them all up as he dishes them out. In the meantime, I'll continue bracing myself for the full-length album because I am already anticipating it hitting me hard in the feels. Stream Troye's latest acoustic anthem in full below.