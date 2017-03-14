Jorja Smith Rocks A Deadly Blonde Bob In Her "Let Me Down" Video

Photo by Hector Dockrill

Last week, Jorja Smith stunned everyone with her moody James Bond-esque ballad "Let Me Down" featuring Stormzy. Now, the R&B singer has shared a dramatic visual to match that's as action-packed as you anticipated. In the Hector Dockrill-directed video, Jorja runs around Kiev in a beige trench coat, tiny sunglasses, booties and a blonde bob wig. Any time you hear the sound of heels clicking down a hall, you've been warned that a boss is coming through to handle her business. There's truly nothing more dangerous than a woman on a mission. It's hard to tell if Jorja is supposed to be playing a spy or an assassin, but either way she's killing it—literally. Watch the mysterious production unfold below.