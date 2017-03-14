Diddy Casually Returns To TRL For The 39th Time

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs holds the record for most TRL visits, so isn't it about time we had him back? As expected, he made a grand entrance from the streets of Times Square before strolling into the building that he knows so well. During his historic visit, Diddy recalled some of his fondest memories on the show like being a rebel by waving to fans from the window which led to the police shutting everything down. (Sorry!)

"You gotta understand that this was the cultural epicenter of music," he said. "Thank you to MTV for launching my career."

the one and only @Diddy has made ✨38✨ appearances on #TRL... what will he do for DIDDY DAY 39? find out TODAY 4P @MTV pic.twitter.com/7RHx5N2gZC — TRL (@TRL) January 18, 2018

Diddy also talked about his experience as a judge on The Four alongside DJ Khaled, maintaining an authentic personal brand, raising superstars of his own and cultivating talent within black communities. Later on, French Montana joined him on the couch for a big surprise—a generous donation of $200,000 from Combs Enterprise to Mama Hope! The Moroccan rapper also used his time in the spotlight to touch on the importance of programs like DACA. After that, they put each other on blast in a round of Most Likely To before Tinashe rolled through to premiere her brand-new music video for "No Drama."

DC Young Fly and Tamara Dhia closed the show by presenting Diddy with an honorary jersey to hang in the TRL studio, complete with a heartwarming speech from the man himself. Watch it go down in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!