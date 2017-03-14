Mabel & Not3s Will Have You Dancing On The “Fine Line”

Photo courtesy of Mabel/Twitter

Last year, Mabel drilled her name into everyone's brains with the subtle release of her Bedroom EP. A few months later, she kept the momentum flowing and dropped a sensational mixtape titled Ivy To Roses. While there's still no update in regards to her debut full-length album, the 21-year-old continues to set herself up for success by slowly building up a catalogue of hits. Her latest is another collaboration with Hackney MC NOt3s called "Fine Line," a follow-up to their previous "My Lover" remix. The Jordan D Ried-produced track has flares of dancehall and will send you straight into the arms of an irresistible partner on the dance floor. Stream the spicy single below.