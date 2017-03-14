Photo courtesy of Mabel/Twitter

Mabel & Not3s Will Have You Dancing On The “Fine Line”

Another fire collab fresh from the UK

Last year, Mabel drilled her name into everyone's brains with the subtle release of her Bedroom EP. A few months later, she kept the momentum flowing and dropped a sensational mixtape titled Ivy To Roses. While there's still no update in regards to her debut full-length album, the 21-year-old continues to set herself up for success by slowly building up a catalogue of hits. Her latest is another collaboration with Hackney MC NOt3s called "Fine Line," a follow-up to their previous "My Lover" remix. The Jordan D Ried-produced track has flares of dancehall and will send you straight into the arms of an irresistible partner on the dance floor. Stream the spicy single below.