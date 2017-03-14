Morning Bop: Have A Heart For Breakfast Like Sleigh Bells

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Rill Rill" by Sleigh Bells because it'll give you more of a rush than a cup of caffeine.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
(Sandy) Alex G shares a one-off called "Fay"
The band keeps it mellow on this pretty new tune.
-
Drake drops "God’s Plan” & “Diplomatic Immunity”
The 6 god has spoken!
-
Machine Gun Kelly cast to play Tommy Lee in Mötley Crüe biopic
The rapper has landed the starring role for Netflix’s film adaptation of Mötley Crüe’s 2001 memoir The Dirt.
-
Ivy Park's Spring/Summer 2018 collection has arrived
The whole line is available now via Ivy Park and select retailers.
-
Julien Barbagallo makes his solo debut with "L'échappée"
The Tame Impala drummer is expected to release Danse Dans Les Ailleurs—which translates to “Dance in Other Worlds” in English—on March 2 via Sony Music France/Arista.