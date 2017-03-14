Photo courtesy of Sleigh Bells/Facebook

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Have A Heart For Breakfast Like Sleigh Bells

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Rill Rill" by Sleigh Bells because it'll give you more of a rush than a cup of caffeine.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: