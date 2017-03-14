Photo courtesy of Sleigh Bells/Facebook

Morning Bop: Have A Heart For Breakfast Like Sleigh Bells

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Rill Rill" by Sleigh Bells because it'll give you more of a rush than a cup of caffeine.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. (Sandy) Alex G shares a one-off called "Fay"

    The band keeps it mellow on this pretty new tune.

  2. Drake drops "God’s Plan” & “Diplomatic Immunity”

    The 6 god has spoken!

  3. Machine Gun Kelly cast to play Tommy Lee in Mötley Crüe biopic

    The rapper has landed the starring role for Netflix’s film adaptation of Mötley Crüe’s 2001 memoir The Dirt.

  4. Ivy Park's Spring/Summer 2018 collection has arrived

    The whole line is available now via Ivy Park and select retailers.

  5. Julien Barbagallo makes his solo debut with "L'échappée"

    The Tame Impala drummer is expected to release Danse Dans Les Ailleurs—which translates to “Dance in Other Worlds” in English—on March 2 via Sony Music France/Arista.