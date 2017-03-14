Okay Kaya Captures The Complicated Experience Of Being A Woman In "IUD"

Photo by Okay Kaya

Two years ago, Okay Kaya emerged with her breakout single "Damn, Gravity." Today, the Norwegian singer-songwriter has returned with a deeply personal tune about the concept of being in love with someone, but not loving the idea of having a baby with them. Certainly, women everywhere can resonate with the honest sentiment behind the soulful song and its unapologetically pro-choice stance. In the Adinah Dancyger-directed music video for the track, Kaya and all of her stunning clones seem like they're living in perfect harmony until they're disrupted by baby-related alerts. (Nobody ever said that being a woman is easy!)

"I’d long had this faint idea where a twin is born out of some sort of trauma, taking a physical form that Okay Kaya drags around by the hair for nobody to see," Kaya wrote in a post on Instagram. "This is the first of some videos exploring that idea."

In 2017, Kaya made her film debut in Joachim Trier's psychosexual lesbian thriller Thelma. She's also currently on the cover of Wonderland's winter issue. "IUD" is the lead single off Kaya's upcoming debut album. Watch the beautiful visual unfold below.