Justine Skye Finally Unveils Her Debut Album ULTRAVIOLET

A few weeks ago, Justine Skye came on TRL to promote her debut album ULTRAVIOLET. Today, the full-length project is finally here at last and all 10 juicy tracks are ready for your undivided attention. The album also contains special guest features from artists like Jeremih and WizKid.

"Thank you everyone who worked on a was apart of the journey for my first album," she stated in a post on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who’s been rockin with from the jump. Thank you thank you thank you."

ULTRAVIOLET is out now via Island Records. Eat up the entire project below.