Leven Kali & Syd's “Do U Wrong” Is A Straight Up Weekend Jam

Photo courtesy of Leven Kali

Los Angeles-based artist Leven Kali will make you want to go for a long drive out in the wilderness with his latest single "Do U Wrong." In addition to the bumping track bringing all the heat to your speakers, the addition of Syd will make you automatically obsessed with it. "Baby, won't you let me ride?/ Tell me what you like/ I can't read your mind/ As bad as I want to/ I really want you, girl," they sing in the chorus. It's the trippy R&B tune your body needs to unwind this weekend.