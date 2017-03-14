Photo by Ashlan Grey

Morning Bop: Brockhampton Wants You To Stay "Gold"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to a Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuedsay's #MorningBop is "Gold" by Brockhampton because it's a mood straight up.

While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Migos release "Supastars" ahead of Culture II

    Their sophomore album officially drops on January 26.

  2. Kendrick Lamar, SZA and more TDE artists are going on tour

    Say what you want about 2018, but it's looking pretty good if you ask me!

  3. Dua Lipa to make her SNL debut next month

    Natalie Portman will be hosting therefore February 3 is guaranteed to be a legendary night.

  4. Rita Ora shares "Proud"

    Amen.

  5. Desiigner to drop new single "Urgent"

    RT to save a life!

  6. Vince Staples teases collab with Converse

    Don’t tap the glass.

    A post shared by @ vincestaples on

    Can you kick it?