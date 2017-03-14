Morning Bop: Brockhampton Wants You To Stay "Gold"

Welcome to a Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuedsay's #MorningBop is "Gold" by Brockhampton because it's a mood straight up.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Migos release "Supastars" ahead of Culture II
Their sophomore album officially drops on January 26.
-
Kendrick Lamar, SZA and more TDE artists are going on tour
. @TopDawgEnt PRESENTS: THE CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR pic.twitter.com/UOCPJIcyQh— TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) January 22, 2018
Say what you want about 2018, but it's looking pretty good if you ask me!
-
Dua Lipa to make her SNL debut next month
Excited to announce Natalie Portman and @DUALIPA! #SNL pic.twitter.com/vi4xnyyBC9— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 22, 2018
Natalie Portman will be hosting therefore February 3 is guaranteed to be a legendary night.
-
Rita Ora shares "Proud"
Amen.
-
Desiigner to drop new single "Urgent"
50k Rt’s For Thiis Today 🔥 #URGENT pic.twitter.com/pYiy1DFRIN— Desiigner (@LifeOfDesiigner) January 19, 2018
RT to save a life!
-
Vince Staples teases collab with Converse
Can you kick it?