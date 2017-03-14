Morning Bop: You Wish You Could Get On Cardi B's Level

Welcome to a Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Bartier Cardi" by Cardi B because Timothée Chalamet knows what's good.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Hop Along returns with "How Simple"
The single is featured on the band's forthcoming album Bark Your Head Off, Dog due out on April 6 via Saddle Creek Records.
-
Alice Glass shares her call-to-arms anthem "Cease And Desist"
The song is dedicated to survivors of abuse in the wake of victim blaming. "Being a survivor often means feeling afraid, it means sometimes feeling worthless, like you can’t go on," Alice stated in a press release. "We need to fight back against those who have victimized us and against the feelings that tell us to give up inside. Sometimes we think we deserve the pain others have inflicted on us. This song is what I need to tell myself to get through each day, and what I hope other survivors can remember when they feel like they can’t make it through the darkness of their own recovery. Every day is a fight."
-
Listen to Pool Boy's brand-new self-titled album
Cyril Hahn keeps the blissful vibes flowing on his fresh new side project.
-
Corey Flood releases "Soft"
The track is fresh off the band's Wish You Hadn’t EP which drops on February 23 via Fire Talk Records.
-
Hilary Duff has launched an eyewear collection
Get your vision in check y'all.