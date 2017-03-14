Morning Bop: Lady Leshurr's Got The "Juice"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Juice" by Lady Leshurr because you could use a squeeze of this verbal vitamin.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
DRAM remixes Julia Michaels and Clean Bandit's “I Miss You”
Epic collab alert!
-
A$AP Rocky shares another new song
"ABOVE" is the second track that the rapper has released this week.
-
Listen to Lil Wayne's new song "Big Bad Wolf"
Not your typical fairy tale... Little Red Riding Hood is shook!
-
Bekon releases his debut album Get With the Times
The Kendrick Lamar collaborator TKTKTK.
-
SZA, Sabrina Claudio, Metro Boomin' & Awkwafina star in the new GAP commercial
I suddenly have the urge to splurge!
-
Lily Allen drops "Trigger Bang" featuring Giggs
Feeling nostalgic for your youth yet?
-
Palm shares new single "Composite"
The Philly math-pop band will release their Rock Island album on February 9 via Carpark Records.
-
Loma will make your heart race with "Joy"
The Texan trio's self-titled album is out February 16 via Sub Pop.