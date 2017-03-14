(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Morning Bop: Lady Leshurr's Got The "Juice"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Juice" by Lady Leshurr because you could use a squeeze of this verbal vitamin.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. DRAM remixes Julia Michaels and Clean Bandit's “I Miss You”

    Epic collab alert!

  2. A$AP Rocky shares another new song

    "ABOVE" is the second track that the rapper has released this week.

  3. Listen to Lil Wayne's new song "Big Bad Wolf"

    Not your typical fairy tale... Little Red Riding Hood is shook!

  4. Bekon releases his debut album Get With the Times

    The Kendrick Lamar collaborator TKTKTK.

  5. SZA, Sabrina Claudio, Metro Boomin' & Awkwafina star in the new GAP commercial

    I suddenly have the urge to splurge!

  6. Lily Allen drops "Trigger Bang" featuring Giggs

    Feeling nostalgic for your youth yet?

  7. Palm shares new single "Composite"

    The Philly math-pop band will release their Rock Island album on February 9 via Carpark Records.

  8. Loma will make your heart race with "Joy"

    The Texan trio's self-titled album is out February 16 via Sub Pop.