(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Lady Leshurr's Got The "Juice"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Juice" by Lady Leshurr because you could use a squeeze of this verbal vitamin.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today: