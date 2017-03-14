Morning Bop: Noname Would Want You To Hit The "Diddy Bop" This Weekend

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Diddy Bop" by Noname featuring Raury and Cam O'bi because it really sets the tone for good vibes only.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Mabel & Not3s share their "Fine Line" video
This global dance party has no borders!
Charlotte Day Wilson gets moody on "Nothing New"
The Toronto singer's Stone Woman EP is due out on February 23.
Justin Timberlake releases "Say Something" featuring Chris Stapleton
Do I...like country music now?
Migos drop Culture II< /strong>
The wait is finally over!
Listen to Leyya's debut album Sauna
The Australian duo will hook you with their TK alt-pop jams.
Manila Killa taps Nevve for "Everyday, Everyday"
This song is honestly so pretty it hurts. My ears might be bleeding because they felt this a little too hard...
Billie Eilish opens up her home to Pigeons & Planes
Get a raw glimpse of the rising star in this super personal documentary filmed in her hometown of Los Angeles.