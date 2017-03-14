Photo by Bryan Allen Lamb

Morning Bop: Noname Would Want You To Hit The "Diddy Bop" This Weekend

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Diddy Bop" by Noname featuring Raury and Cam O'bi because it really sets the tone for good vibes only.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Mabel & Not3s share their "Fine Line" video

    This global dance party has no borders!

  2. Charlotte Day Wilson gets moody on "Nothing New"

    The Toronto singer's Stone Woman EP is due out on February 23.

  3. Justin Timberlake releases "Say Something" featuring Chris Stapleton

    Do I...like country music now?

  4. Migos drop Culture II< /strong>

    The wait is finally over!

  5. Listen to Leyya's debut album Sauna

    The Australian duo will hook you with their TK alt-pop jams.

  6. Manila Killa taps Nevve for "Everyday, Everyday"

    This song is honestly so pretty it hurts. My ears might be bleeding because they felt this a little too hard...

  7. Billie Eilish opens up her home to Pigeons & Planes

    Get a raw glimpse of the rising star in this super personal documentary filmed in her hometown of Los Angeles.