Last week, St. Beauty dropped their dazzling Running to the Sun EP via Janelle Monáe's label Wondaland. Everything that the duo touches essentially turns to glitter in their Lacey Duke-directed visual for "Not Discuss It." Alexe Belle and Isis Valentino practically glow as the frame takes on a kaleidoscope-esque vision as they dance in front of a metallic foil fringe curtain. The track is about holding a serious conversation with your trifling man, but all the sparkles take off the edge a bit. (Nothing like a little glamour to help put someone in their place!) Watch the glossy video unfold below.
St. Beauty Shimmer And Shine In Their "Not Discuss It" Video
Don't mess with these beauties