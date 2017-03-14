99 Percent & Fat Boy SSE Played All The Games On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Mondays are all about recovering from the weekend, and there's honestly no better way to do that than at the TRL studio. Cameron "Camo" Schauer and Johnnie "JayB" Jacob Jr. of 99 Percent stopped by to discuss their life philosophy on making "room for improvement." Fat Boy SSE also pulled up to talk about his upcoming mixtape and being nominated for the Social Hustle category of the BET Social Awards alongside DC Young Fly. After chatting about things like marriage proposals, sex robots and celebrity baes, the guys played some new games called "I Did It!" and "I'm Sorry." In the end, it was mostly about munching on the snacks but they struck up some amusing conversations.

As everyone knows by now, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings last night and are headed to the Super Bowl LII to face the New England Patriots. In general, Philly fans tend to go overboard in the face of victory for any sport and one fan in particular found himself colliding face first into a pole on the PATCO platform. After identifying the fan, Tamara Dhia had him call in via Skype for a quick video interview. Luckily his injuries aren't too serious and he's nearly recovered from the hit!

99 Percent closed out the show with a performance of their latest single "I'm Sorry" featuring Sage The Gemini. Watch it below and tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!