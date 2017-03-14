Your favorite noise pop duo has dropped a fresh visual that'll have you revved up for the rest of the day. Last year, Sleigh Bells not-so-quietly put out Kid Kruschev, a mini album that rolls seven tracks deep. Today, they released a music video for the track “Favorite Transgressions,” directed by the true shred guitar king himself Derek Miller. The grainy visual is reminiscent of a home movie from the '90s and shows the pair on-the-go in the middle of a storm. The whole production takes place in Florida so... things get very weird very quickly. Is this supposed to be a eulogy of some sort for Sleigh Bells? Watch it all go down in the video below.
Sleigh Bells Go On The Ride Of Their Life In “Favorite Transgressions”
Hold on to your wig when the wind blows