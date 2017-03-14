Sleigh Bells Go On The Ride Of Their Life In “Favorite Transgressions”

Your favorite noise pop duo has dropped a fresh visual that'll have you revved up for the rest of the day. Last year, Sleigh Bells not-so-quietly put out Kid Kruschev, a mini album that rolls seven tracks deep. Today, they released a music video for the track “Favorite Transgressions,” directed by the true shred guitar king himself Derek Miller. The grainy visual is reminiscent of a home movie from the '90s and shows the pair on-the-go in the middle of a storm. The whole production takes place in Florida so... things get very weird very quickly. Is this supposed to be a eulogy of some sort for Sleigh Bells? Watch it all go down in the video below.