Ravyn Lenae Will Have You Spinning From Her "Sticky" Video

Last month, everyone was raving about Ravyn Lenae and her charming new single "Sticky." Following her big 19th birthday, the Chicago artist has unveiled a music video for the track loaded with funky '70s disco vibes. Ravyn looks like the perfect disco queen as she twirls around with her bright red afro, glitter eye shadow, sparkly two-set and a feather boa. The Weird Life-directed visual shows the R&B singer at the center of a circle of pure black girl magic, grooving on the dance floor as an iridescent arrangement of colors flash in rotation. You'll no doubt dig the aesthetics.

“The 'Sticky' video symbolizes the merry-go-round period of love, where things aren't quite right but you can't help sticking around each other," Ravyn told The FADER.

In addition to gearing up for the release of her next project, Ravyn has also been busy starring in Nike's #ForceIsFemale campaign. Keep up with her latest movements in the video below--and if you want to keep riding this soul train, I highly recommend visiting St. Beauty's "Not Discuss It" visual here.