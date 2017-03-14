Justina Valentine Returns To TRL With Wrestling Superstar Sasha Banks

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Rapper, Wild 'N Out comedienne and Challenge competitor Justina Valentine is no stranger to TRL, but the crew wanted to make sure that her second appearance was extra special. So WWE superstar Sasha Banks invaded the Times Square studio just a few days before battling in the Royal Rumble, and the two stars bonded over their colorful hair, coming out on top against competitors and thriving in male dominated industries.

"I came in here wanting to be the best and I believe it in my heart and my soul that I am the best," said Sasha. "I wanted to change the definition of what it was to be a diva in WWE and we're not divas anymore, we're superstars because we're equal just like the men. I go out there every single week proving that."

During the show, Justina reflected on her favorite moments from Wild 'N Out as well as her experience being on The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars and explained how she managed to make it to the final round despite coming in as an underdog. Sasha also opened up about rising through the wrestling ranks, touching on how cousin Snoop Dogg was a major source of support.

After all that chit chat, the ladies faced off at the pong table for the ultimate battle of the bosses in Sink Or Spill. To round things out, Liza Koshy went investigating on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to figure out what people actually know about the Milly Rock.

Before leaving, Justina shut down the show with an original freestyle that you'll probably be playing for the rest of your life. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!