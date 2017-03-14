Aux Cord: 12 Guitar Heroes That Will Save Us All

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL editor Sydney Gore highlights 12 artists that shred better than all the boys.
"New For You"- Hinds
No matter the mood, this Madrid-based band of badass babes always makes me feel warm inside.
"Embers"- Vagabon
When you feel lost, this song provides a comforting sense of belonging.
"Shut Up And Kiss Me"- Angel Olsen
Because sometimes you just have to take control of the situation and tell your partner exactly what you want and how you want it!
"How Simple"- Hop Along
Nostalgia sounds so sweet when it's coming from Frances Quinlan. If you like what you hear (which you obviously will), the Philly folk-rock band releases their next album, Bark Your Head Off, Dog on April 6 via Saddle Creek Records.
"2 Cool 2 Care"- Anna Burch
Is there anything more tormenting than unrequited love? The Detroit artist's debut solo album Quit the Curse officially drops on February 2.
"IUD"- Okay Kaya
We currently live in a world where women still don't have rights over their own bodies, but this empowering song makes me hopeful that things will change for the better in the not-so-distant future.
"I Bet On Losing Dogs"- Mitski
I'm a sucker for any Mitski song, but this one in particular really speaks to me. There's something about the way her voice rings with gloom as she sings "I always want you when I'm finally fine" that gets under my skin.
"The Body Is A Blade"- Japanese Breakfast
Have you ever wondered how it feels to have your heart ripped out of your chest and shredded to pieces? Look no further!
"123"- Girlpool
A tender tune for your fragile little soul.
"Told You I'd Be With The Guys"- Cherry Glazerr
Ladies, take the lead in the mosh pit, because this song is for you. Between all the shredding and howling, this Clementine Creevy-fronted rock band will inspire you to be the fiercest version of yourself.
"Black Hole"- Charly Bliss
There's something alluring about Eva Hendricks' high pitched voice as it soars above all the soft grunge noise.
"Time to Go Home"- Chastity Belt
Party's over!