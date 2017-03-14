M.O Cast A Force Field Of Positivity With "Bad Vibe"

Photo courtesy of Vicky Grout.

British trio M.O is here to remove all the negativity from your zone with their latest single "Bad Vibe." The tropical-infused track features Mr Eazi and Lotto Boyzz and oozes with good juju to restore your soul. The song sets a chill mood as the beats bounce around, but it won't leave you feeling cold by any means.

“'Bad Vibe' is all about positive vibes and energy," M.O. told The FADER. "We love the sounds that Mr Eazi and Lotto Boyzz come with, so to collaborate with both of them on the track really felt special."

Take M.O's lead and get rid of all the toxic garbage in your life. Catch a vibe and sing along to the tune below.