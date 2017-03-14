Bebe Rexha & Kent Jones Are Not Here For Attacking Beyoncé

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

DJ Khaled knows talent when he sees it--that's why he signed Kent Jones to his record label. The We The Best rapper brought all of his Florida flavor to the TRL studio, while Bebe Rexha also touched down to update her fans on her upcoming album Expectations.

During the show, Jones did not hesitate to throw shots at J. Holiday for accusing black artists like Beyoncé, SZA and Cardi B of capitalizing on their pain to make music and even removed his hat. "J. Holiday, I have a question sir," he said. "What are you capitalizing on?"

Bebe also weighed in on the issue with some choice words of wisdom—"don't hate, masturbate"—before going in on one of her exes for breaking up with her via text. From there, both artists shared their experiences with bad break ups and bonded over how men need to come up with more creative ways to terminate relationships (which, true). When it came to the subject of who should play the next James Bond in the franchise, Bebe voted for a woman that isn't overly sexualized.

"You keep her name James Bond," she said. "I want her to be James and I want her to be hot, but I don't want her to be overly sexualized. I want her to be a bad bitch."

After exclusively previewing his upcoming video for "Merengue," Kent performed the track live in the studio. Watch it go down in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!