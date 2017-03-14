Kali Uchis Is A Blossoming Vision In Her "After The Storm" Video

A few weeks ago, Kali Uchis re-emerged with a new BADBADNOTGOOD-produced single called "After the Storm" featuring Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins. Today, the Colombian singer-songwriter shares the accompanying visual directed by filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen that takes the funk factor of this R&B jam to the next level with some trippy effects. After a gloomy Kali finishes shopping at a vibrant grocery store, Tyler, the Creator pops up straight out of the grass to nurture her spirits and grow a beautiful garden family. (He's the ultimate flower boy, recognize!) In a press release, Kali further explained the meaning behind the uplifting song.

“We can find solace in the fact that we have to go through the bad stuff to truly get to the good,” she said. “Just because you’re losing at the moment doesn't mean you've lost yet. The storm may be scary now but it’s how your flowers bloom later, and paradise is just beyond the rainbow.”

Watch the saturated visual unfold below.