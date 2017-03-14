Photo by Zach Dilgard/Getty Images/MTV

Throwback Thursday is always the best time of the week at TRL. Wild 'N Out's Chico Bean previously came to TRL on Friendsgiving, so it was nice to bring him back in the new year to hear all about his upcoming projects. During his visit, DC Young Fly also announced that he's releasing an album called Curb Music so fans can expect that to drop sometime in March!

Nick Cannon's been getting a lot of hate for his remix of SZA's "The Weekend," but DC and Chico were quick to defended him with a supportive freestyle. Having the two of them together in the same room is asking for trouble, but the boys were on their best behavior... except for grilling Kanye West for falling victim to the "sunken place" by joining the Kardashian family.

The rappers also almost lost their chill when their fave Beyoncé and Jay-Z collab "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" came out on top in the One Gotta Go poll on Twitter. (Sorry, but "Upgrade U" reigns supreme and real fans know it!) Oh, and the amazing cast of Cruel Intentions: The Musical also graced the studio with their presence. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!