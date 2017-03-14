James Blake Returns With "If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead"

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art/Getty Images

Two years have passed since James Blake released his third studio album The Colour In Anything. Since then, he's put his own projects in the backseat, collaborating with artists like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Mount Kimbie. Last night, the British singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist quietly slipped out a pretty new single titled "If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead." Naturally, the Alexander Brown-directed visual involves James driving a car through flashing tunnels and dim highway stretches alone at night. Everything on the screen races by at the speed of light, the opposite feel of the song which pulls you along at a slower pace as James recites profound phrases. Throughout the track, a choppy auto-tuned voice menacingly repeats the lines "If the car beside you moves ahead/ As much as it feels as though you’re dead/ You’re not going backwards." Cruise into the weekend and watch the official video below.