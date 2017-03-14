Olivia O'Brien Hops On Jack & Jack's Acoustic Version Of "Beg"

TRL alums Jack & Jack just put out an acoustic version of their breakout single "Beg" and I'm sort of freaking out about it. I didn't know that it was possible for the Lauv-written song to sound any better than it already was, but the Nebraska natives tapped my homegirl Olivia O'Brien to collaborate on the track, which basically sealed its fate as a winner. Olivia's angelic voice gives the song a little more soul, especially once she starts harmonizing with Jack Gilinsky in the pre-chorus. It's fun to see a more playful side of her, although I am always here for the moody ballads!

In case you need a refresher, Olivia and Jack & Jack are actually friends IRL—she even got the inspiration for her song "Tequilawine" from a party at their house in LA. Hopefully this is the beginning of more cute collaborations between the three of them, because I'm totally down for a joint EP down the road. Watch Olivia kick it with the duo in the studio in the video below.