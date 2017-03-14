Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Selena Gomez's "Fetish" Is The Fix Your Body Needs

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Fetish" by Selena Gomez because I've got an itch for hits baby!

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: