Morning Bop: Selena Gomez's "Fetish" Is The Fix Your Body Needs

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Fetish" by Selena Gomez because I've got an itch for hits baby!
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Lorde boycotted performing at the Grammys in the name of equality
Even though Melodrama is nominated for Album of the Year, Lorde was the only nominee that was not asked to perform solo at the ceremony. Variety reports that she was offered to be a part of a group tribute to Tom Petty.
-
Jay Som will win you over with "O.K., Meet Me Underwater"
The title is fresh off her newly released Pirouette 7″.
-
The Jonas Brothers keep teasing...something
The Boys pic.twitter.com/aT3o6UoC33— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 26, 2018
Is a reunion in the works or nah?!
-
Dodie's "Secret For The Mad" will probably make you cry
The Hannah Jacobs-directed animation is also a nice touch.
-
David Archuleta makes his comeback with Madilyn Paige
Listen to "Seasons" right now.