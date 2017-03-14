Morning Bop: Get Up And "D.A.N.C.E." All Day Long

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday’s #MorningBop is "D.A.N.C.E." by Justice because it's the ultimate jam period.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Soccer Mommy shares new song "Cool"
Clean drops on March 2 via Fat Possum.
Olawumi makes her debut with "My Fault" featuring Black Youth
The New Jersey-based artist introduces herself with the lead single off her forthcoming album MOODY.
Migos releases their "Stir Fry" video
Skrrt skrrt.
Lammer remixes Francis and the Lights' "Scream So Loud"
Step aside, I'm about to hit the dance floor.
KC Ortiz blocks all negativity with her "Shut Up" video
Silence, haters!