Morning Bop: End The Month With A Mike WiLL Made-It Banger

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "23" by Mike WiLL Made-It featuring Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J because the BANGERZ era was lowkey baller.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Anna Burch unleashes "Quit The Curse"

    The single is the title track from her debut album which is out on February 2 via Polyvinyl Records.

  2. Rostam's "Bike Dream" is a beautiful tour of Paris

    Ooh la la!

  3. CHVRCHES might be back?!

    No idea what this cryptic clip means, but I am ready for the return of the best band from Glasgow!

  4. Rich Brian shares a trailer for his debut album

    Amen is slated to drop on February 2.

  5. Let's Eat Grandma drops "HOT PINK"

    The lo-fi banger is produced by SOPHIE.

  6. TOKiMONSTA shares her video for "I Wish I Could" featuring Selah Sue

    TKTKTK

  7. Onyx Collective releases visual for "Fruit Stand"

    Can someone please send me to Japan immediately?