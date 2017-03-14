Morning Bop: End The Month With A Mike WiLL Made-It Banger

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "23" by Mike WiLL Made-It featuring Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J because the BANGERZ era was lowkey baller.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Anna Burch unleashes "Quit The Curse"
The single is the title track from her debut album which is out on February 2 via Polyvinyl Records.
Rostam's "Bike Dream" is a beautiful tour of Paris
Ooh la la!
CHVRCHES might be back?!
No idea what this cryptic clip means, but I am ready for the return of the best band from Glasgow!
Rich Brian shares a trailer for his debut album
Amen is slated to drop on February 2.
Let's Eat Grandma drops "HOT PINK"
The lo-fi banger is produced by SOPHIE.
TOKiMONSTA shares her video for "I Wish I Could" featuring Selah Sue
Onyx Collective releases visual for "Fruit Stand"
Can someone please send me to Japan immediately?