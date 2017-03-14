Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

Morning Bop: Time To Get Into Beyoncé's "Formation"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Formation" by Beyoncé because it's officially Black History Month so let's celebrate!

While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Sevdaliza boldly returns with "Soul Syncable"

    Your soul will thank you for listening.

  2. Kendrick Lamar has revealed the official tracklist for the Black Panther soundtrack

    I AM SCREAMING.

  3. Rejjie Snow splits his album in half, releases Dear Annie: Part 2

    Both EPs are available to stream ahead of the release of the rapper's debut full-length LP which drops on February 16 via 300 Entertainment/Brace Face.

  4. Pale Waves releases "The Tide"

    Please, I need more!!!

  5. Caroline Rose shares “Getting To Me”

    The single is fresh off her forthcoming album LONER due out on February 23 via New West.

  6. Gus Dapperton gets personal with Pigeons & Planes

    The New York artist opens up to the outlet about his Warwick roots.

  7. Lionlimb explores the wilderness in their "Clover" video

    The track is featured on the band's Tape Recorder album which drops on February 23 via Bayonet.

  8. Pinky Pinky will steal your heart with "Robber"

    Don't say I didn't warn you!