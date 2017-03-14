Morning Bop: A Junglepussy Jam For The Weekend

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Bling Bling" by Junglepussy because it's the weekend so time to spend that paycheck!
While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Girlpool returns with "Picturesong"
The dynamic duo strikes again with a dreamy tune in collaboration with Blood Orange's Dev Hynes.
-
Kylie Minogue releases the official music video for "Dancing"
Show respect to an icon!
-
Grimes confirms that her next album will drop this year
actually it's 2012 so 6 yrs and a nu one out this year so 3 albums in 6 years is not a bad level of productivity ... 7 years i'd be judging myself a bit— Grimes (@Grimezsz) February 1, 2018
BLESS UP.
-
Show Me The Body unleashes their "K-9" visual
In case you were wondering, there are in fact dogs featured in the video.
-
Killavesi keeps it 100 on her new single "Fuck With Nobody"
The track is fresh off her forthcoming project KILLA due out on February 9.
-
Trinidad Cardona releases his "Dinero" video
Vibe out.
-
Listen to Madison McFerrin's new single "Insane"
The track will be included on the Brooklyn artist's upcoming project Finding Foundations: Vol II.
-
Lean Chihiro calls the shots on “Eww Starf”
The French rapper goes in on her latest single from her upcoming EP which drops next month through Hard Up Records.
-
Adamn Killa releases his video for "Breaking Bad"
The Ikaz Boi-produced track features Atlanta reapper Lil Reek.