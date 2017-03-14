Poppy Transports Her Virtual Reality To The TRL Studio

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Fresh off the release of I’m Poppy on YouTube Red, Poppy made a guest appearance on TRL with her "technician" and collaborator Titanic Sinclair to discuss the details of their short film and learn more about what it's like to live in a virtual reality. Her biggest fan Charlotte also came through to support her queen from the audience.

Poppy was joined by When We First Met star Alexandra Daddario, who happens to be obsessed with MTV UK's Geordie Shore. Garrett from Siesta Key also called in via Skype to talk about all the drama between him and Juliette that will unfold on the show tonight. Basically, it was a pretty packed program!

Later on, Poppy performed her hit single "Bleach Blonde Baby" live in the studio with max saturation levels. (Don't be surprised if you can't get this bop out of your head for days.) Watch the whole set go down in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!