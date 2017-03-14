So Hey, Let’s Talk About Zayn’s Neon Emo Instagram Poetry

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While you were sleeping, Zayn decided to bless your screen with a "Morning Zoem" on his Instagram. The profound piece is a deep dive on aesthetics, authenticity and acronyms in the digital world. In a way, he's sort of taking a note out of Jaden Smith's book—like quite literally, this seems like a stream of consciousness that he would have written down. For some reason, I can only imagine this being sung in the style of screamo like Saosin or Show Me The Body.

As far as the graphic design is concerned, that's all 100% Zayn though—homeboy loves him some neon colors and has no shame about it! I'm still not sure why the text of the poem is placed on top of a picture of him holding a light saber, but perhaps this "zoem" was inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Or maybe he's been detaching himself from the vortex that is social media because he wants to go completely off the grid? I will never really know what's going on in Zayn's beautifully complex mind unless he tells us himself or Gigi Hadid spills the beans, but it's still fun to try to decode his art anyway. Literature majors, help me out here!

Obviously, I'm hoping that this is a sign that another album is on the way because it's been TWO years since Mind Of Mine was released. Zayn has dropped a few singles here and there, but I'm ready for a fresh full-length project. Peep the whole "zoem" in the post below.