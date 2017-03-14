Your morning just got a whole lot better thanks to DEAN. The alt-R&B artist just dropped the music video for his latest single "instagram" and it's like something out of a Black Mirror simulation. You'll be surprised that DEAN doesn't whip out his phone and scroll through the photo sharing platform to take a selfie of his slitted eye brows at any point in the black-and-white visual. Instead, he spends some quality alone time in the office of some sort of warehouse space. The track is about the internal conflict of being a product of the digital age. Even if you don't speak Korean, surely you can relate to the notion of being a prisoner to your phone and living life through Instagram. (Click here for a translation of the lyrics.) Watch the full video and plug yourself into DEAN's world below.
DEAN Captures All Your Social Media Anxieties In His "Instagram" Video
Turn up and log off