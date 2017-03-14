DEAN Captures All Your Social Media Anxieties In His "Instagram" Video

Photo courtesy of DEAN/Instagram

Your morning just got a whole lot better thanks to DEAN. The alt-R&B artist just dropped the music video for his latest single "instagram" and it's like something out of a Black Mirror simulation. You'll be surprised that DEAN doesn't whip out his phone and scroll through the photo sharing platform to take a selfie of his slitted eye brows at any point in the black-and-white visual. Instead, he spends some quality alone time in the office of some sort of warehouse space. The track is about the internal conflict of being a product of the digital age. Even if you don't speak Korean, surely you can relate to the notion of being a prisoner to your phone and living life through Instagram. (Click here for a translation of the lyrics.) Watch the full video and plug yourself into DEAN's world below.