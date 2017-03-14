Watch Bailee Madison & Naya Rivera Bond Over Art, Books & Cropping

Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

Back in 2015, Bailee Madison and Naya Rivera crossed paths in D.C. while they were advocating for arts education in schools at the Creative Coalition Benefit Dinner. Today, the stars reunited in Times Square at the TRL studio. DC Young Fly and Amy Pham let them catch up before diving straight into a round of I Did It to get the tasty details about friends, fans, freebies and screenshots.

Naya and DC bonded over their love of strip club Magic City in Atlanta, where she spent some time to film the upcoming Step Up: High Water series. The actress also discussed her plans for her next book, which she says will be more family-oriented. Bailee also shed some light on her newly released psychological thriller Losing Brave as well as her experience filming the horror flick The Strangers: Prey at Night (in theaters on March 9) and reflected on her Disney past as a star on Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Wrapping up the show, 16-year-old R&B singer Marteen made his television debut on TRL, performing his smash single "Sriracha." (Side note: He's Kehlani's cousin, so talent really does run in the family!) Watch the set go down in the video below.