The Drop: Justin Timberlake, Rhye, Anna Burch, Rich Brian & Madison Beer

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: Before the weekend hits, there's always an outpouring of album releases on Friday. So, if you're like us, then you're staying up tonight to get that first glorious listen when your new faves drop right at midnight. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with both of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.
Justin Timberlake- Man of the Woods
After five years of collectively holding our breath, JT has finally returned with a fresh full-length album. For this project, he decided to go back to the basics and pay homage to his roots with the help of his pals Timbaland and Pharrell. So does it work? You'll have to be the judge of that... dig in!
Rhye- Blood
The Michael Milosh-fronted group has put together another emotional record 100% made for the stage. Their sophomore album is woven together with 11 raw tracks that are birthed out of vulnerability and take you on an emotional journey. You'll simultaneously enjoy the highs and the lows while drifting away to the sweet R&B sounds.
Anna Burch- Quit the Curse
If you've been longing for some sort of escape, this album is exactly what you need right now. This indie rock star invites you to retreat to the midwest and find comfort in yourself when other people let you down. Whether she's singing about falling for a drug dealer or self-sabotaging, you'll be completely charmed by her earnest nature and the honesty behind the harmonies.
Rich Brian- Amen
At long last, the Indonesian rapper is dropping his big debut after successfully breaking out with a batch of standout singles nearly two years ago. The 14-track record features a handful of rising artists including Joji, NIKI and AUGUST08 along with Migos member Offset.
Madison Beer- As She Pleases EP
The Justin Bieber-approved singer proves that she's got a lot to offer with these seven soulful songs about heartbreak, haters and fantasies. This is only the beginning of what will surely be an impressive debut from the 18-year-old.