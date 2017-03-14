CHVRCHES Returns With Their Roaring New Anthem "Get Out"

Photo by Danny Clinch

Your favorite Scottish electro-pop trio has finally returned to save us all! CHVRCHES just dropped the lead single off their forthcoming full-length record, and "Get Out" is a real bop of a tune. On the synth-driven jam, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry entertains the idea of making an escape while the accompanying visual shows grainy, pastel-tinted footage from cameras in nine different locations. Many of the shots project the same symbol, a cryptic heart with a huge X across it.

This track marks the Glasgow band's first release in two years since their 2015 album Every Open Eye. They also worked on the song with producer Greg Kurstin who has previously collaborated with artists like Adele and Sia. (Legends only!) While it's been a minute since CHVRCHES put out new material, Lauren has actively remained in the spotlight for continuing to publicly vocalize her support for sociopolitical issues like gun control, LGBT rights, feminism and Planned Parenthood over the years. Stream the band's sparkly new single in its entirety below.