Why Don't We Is Not About The "Trust Fund Baby" Lifestyle

Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Over the years, many musicians have attempted to crack the code of what it means to be rich. Pink Floyd set the bar in 1973 with "Money," followed by Madonna's "Material Girl" which observed how women associated financial security and stability with material possessions. Fast forward to 2004 when Gwen Stefani and Eve made their case with "Rich Girl." In 2012, Marina & The Diamonds also touched on the subject of materialism in "Primadonna." Most singers either stick to the classic rags to riches narrative or offer a ballad about the woes of being wealthy, but Why Don't We is hitting listeners with a loaded critique on privilege with their new single "Trust Fund Baby."

Not gonna lie, this track is *slightly* problematic: penned by Ed Sheeran, it outlines an interest in "makeup-free" women that wear baggy jeans with Nike Airs and do independent things like riding the bus, climbing trees and fixing cars. It's important to note that a smart, independent woman is defined by soooo much more than what guys might expect of them. You can still stan WDW while acknowledging that there's no right or wrong way to be a girl, period. Listen to the track below.