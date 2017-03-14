The Dolan Twins Finally Return To TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Dolan fans, are you still breathing? The boys haven't been in the studio since the holidays, so it was long overdue for them to make a proper return on the show. During their visit, Ethan and Grayson got us caught up on what they've been doing since 2017 (which has mostly been "chilling") and celebrated reaching five MILLION subscribers on their YouTube channel.

"It feels so good knowing that we have a community people around each other that are supportive and it's growing," said Grayson.

Since DC Young Fly and Tamara Dhia missed their birthday, the boys showed them exactly how they spent their first day as full-grown 18 year olds. They also answered some burning questions from fans in the TRL orbit, but wouldn't spill about the top secret projects that they're working on so you'll have to stay tuned until next time! TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET.