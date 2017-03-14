Watch BROCKHAMPTON Pull Off A Flawlessly Reckless TV Debut On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/MTV/Getty Images

Last year, BROCKHAMPTON took over the music world with their mighty Saturation trilogy. Since the release of that series, the collective has been busy gearing up for their Love Your Parents tour. Today, the whole group invaded the TRL studio with their Big Fat Liar-inspired looks before their sold-out headlining shows at Irving Plaza.

During the show, Kevin Abstract and Matt Champion talked about how the group is redefining what it means to be a "boy band" in America. Merlyn Wood also reflected on that time he slurped up some slushies straight from the machine for the "Boogie" music video. Later on, Romil Hemnani and Henock Soleshi revealed that One Direction was a huge influence on the whole Saturation universe. Oh, and they also shared some of the pettiest things that they've done on social media from unfollowing to blocking each other.

After an important pizza date, the boys hit the streets and invaded Times Square with an electrifying performance of "Boogie," which I'm honestly surprised that the police didn't shut down, since the whole scene was like something out of a rave. No FOMO necessary, watch it all go down in the video below. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm!