Tove Styrke Strikes Again With "Changed My Mind"

Photo courtesy of Tove Styrke

Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Styrke is bursting back on the scene with a fresh single called "Changed My Mind." The mellow, tropical-flavored song depicts the push-and-pull sensation of being attracted to an ex—and honestly, whom among us hasn't been there?

"It's like, you decided with your head that 'this person is a bad idea' but whenever you bump into them or hang out that’s just not what happens," she revealed in a press release. "You try and be friends with them and act normal, but you can’t help but slide back to whatever it was that you had... You don’t want there to be a vibe, but there is vibe.”

The single is featured on the Swedish singer's forthcoming album Sway which she describes as "the best kind of fun," "wake-up-and-wonder-why-you-even-do-this kind of scary" and "incredibly interesting." Next month, she'll be accompanying Lorde on her Melodrama World Tour. Stream the new track in full below.