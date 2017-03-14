Sometimes it's nice to take a break and spend your weekend turning down. Luckily, Kehlani is here to support your unwinding endeavors in the form of another soulful tune that effortlessly takes your breath away. The R&B singer's latest offering is a raw acoustic ballad titled "Again." The stripped down track is produced by Geoffro and should be added to your breakup playlist immediately. It's a nice complement to December's "Honey," a tender, acoustic guitar-driven track that shows Kehlani gushing about a special woman in her life. Let all your dating woes float away while you stream the new single below.
Kehlani's Acoustic Ballad "Again" Will Leave You Feeling Broken Inside
Please refrain from texting your ex