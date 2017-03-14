Kehlani's Acoustic Ballad "Again" Will Leave You Feeling Broken Inside

Sometimes it's nice to take a break and spend your weekend turning down. Luckily, Kehlani is here to support your unwinding endeavors in the form of another soulful tune that effortlessly takes your breath away. The R&B singer's latest offering is a raw acoustic ballad titled "Again." The stripped down track is produced by Geoffro and should be added to your breakup playlist immediately. It's a nice complement to December's "Honey," a tender, acoustic guitar-driven track that shows Kehlani gushing about a special woman in her life. Let all your dating woes float away while you stream the new single below.