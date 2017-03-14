Morning Bop: Janet Jackson Appreciation Day Is Far From Over

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "All For You" by Janet Jackson because I stan for legends only.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
MorMor makes his debut with "Heaven's Only Wish"
Toronto's got the juice, baby!
-
Set the mood with Jay Som's new single "Hot Bread"
You mind if I lay on the floor and cry to this all day long?
-
Jon Waltz returns with "Backstreets"
The Memphis artist is getting back into the groove with this smooth riding banger.
-
Mahalia taps Little Simz for "Proud of Me"
Make way for this Leicester singer-songwriter and her dreamy "psycho acoustic soul" music.
-
LIGHTS shares a steamy visual for "We Were Here"
I feel like I've been sucked into the Marvel universe and I'm 100% okay with it.