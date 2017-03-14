Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Morning Bop: Janet Jackson Appreciation Day Is Far From Over

Monday's #MorningBop is "All For You" by Janet Jackson because I stan for legends only.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. MorMor makes his debut with "Heaven's Only Wish"

    Toronto's got the juice, baby!

  2. Set the mood with Jay Som's new single "Hot Bread"

    You mind if I lay on the floor and cry to this all day long?

  3. Jon Waltz returns with "Backstreets"

    The Memphis artist is getting back into the groove with this smooth riding banger.

  4. Mahalia taps Little Simz for "Proud of Me"

    Make way for this Leicester singer-songwriter and her dreamy "psycho acoustic soul" music.

  5. LIGHTS shares a steamy visual for "We Were Here"

    I feel like I've been sucked into the Marvel universe and I'm 100% okay with it.