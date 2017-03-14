Blood Orange Celebrates Black History Month With Two Fresh Singles

Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage

A few months ago, Devonté "Dev" Hynes released a new single under his Blood Orange moniker called "BOWERYLDN EDIT 6 15 SEPTEMBER", with flute and horn arrangements courtesy of Jason Arce. Fast forward to last week and he collaborated with Girlpool on the duo's new single "Picturesong." Today, the British artist is taking us to church with two more one-offs called “Christopher & 6th” and “June 12th."

Both tracks will not appear on Blood Orange's follow-up to 2016's Freetown Sound, but were released in honor of Black History Month. "U must luv yourself," Dev wrote in a post on Instagram. "Happy Black History Month. (All year)"

The title of the first track references New York, a common theme in the world of Blood Orange, and features additional vocals by Tyler Cole and Ian Isiah. "June 12th" is an uplifting call-to-action for self-love in the black community and allyship during these tumultuous times of deep-seated racism. Stream the tunes in full below.