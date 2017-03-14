Morning Bop: "Rewind" The Whole Day With Kelela

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Rewind" by Kelela because it'll give you that extra push to keep moving forward.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Listen to Barrie's new single "Canyons"
This Brooklyn-based five piece is groovy AF.
-
Paramore shares their video for "Rose-Colored Boy"
Very avant-garde, no?
-
Carly Rae Jepsen teases a possible return
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨911 POP MUSIC EMERGENCY SHE UPDATED HER BIO ON INSTA WITH NEW LYRICS🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/eBWXe65is6— Dad 2 Da Bone (@RyneIsMean) February 5, 2018
Rise my queen!
-
Cashmere Cat hits the rink with Tory Lanez & Major Lazer in the "Miss You" video
Let the winter games begin...