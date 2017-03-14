Morning Bop: Get Your SZA Glow Up On

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Julia" by SZA because it's an underrated bop for the ages.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Toro Y Moi directs Starchild & The New Romantic's video for "Ophelia's Room"
This song is essentially the opposite of hotline bling, but you'll appreciate it.
Kendrick Lamar & SZA are leaders of the pack in their “All The Stars” visual
Black Panther season is nearly here and I'm shaking with excitement!
Teyana Taylor is opening a nail salon in Harlem
Hmmmm...🤔💭 I’m thinking of a master plan...💡 A 90’s Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it’s ready! 🗣So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way. No matter what shape, size, color, or gender it’s all good with us! I want to continue to create great opportunities for my community and our talented youth!! Let’s change the game, The vision is crazy! I’m talking everything from Dapper Dan style Uni’s, to Door Knockers, Bamboo earrings, baby hairs, Airbrushed nails, 54’11’s and all that other fly shit! The true essence of that 90’s Flavor. So if you wanna get on board DM your work, and resume to @juniebeenails 💅🏻💅🏼💅🏽💅🏾💅🏿 this is so exciting!! Also been a long time coming! S/o to my partner @cocamichelle we’ve put in so much work make this happen! Issa bout to be ah lituation THIS FEB!!! 😩😩🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #JunieBeeNails #OPI
Prepare to blow all your dough at Junie Bee Nails!
Nilüfer Yanya literally channels a cult in her "Thanks 4 Nothing" visual
A bitter ballad for your broken heart.
Listen to Haley Heynderickx's new single "Worth It"
The track is fresh off the folk singer's forthcoming album I Need To Start A Garden due out on March 2.
Half Waif returns with “Keep It Out”
The Massachusetts-bred artist will release her third album titled Lavender on April 27 via Cascine.
Harmony Tividad releases Arrival Captive To Divine
The Girlpool member shares a collection of solo material.