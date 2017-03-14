Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Morning Bop: Get Your SZA Glow Up On

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Julia" by SZA because it's an underrated bop for the ages.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today: