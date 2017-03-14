Photo courtesy of @Chxrrie/Twitter

Morning Bop: Nothing Tastes Better Than A Hit Of Cherrie In The AM

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "163 För Evigt" by Cherrie featuring Z.E because this Somali-Swedish artist is a star on the rise that is worthy of your worship.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Watch Skott's video for "Stay Off My Mind"

    The Scandinavian singer is back at it again with another bop!

  2. A new trailer for Jessica Jones has arrived

    The second season returns to Netflix on March 8.

  3. Bad Gyal drops a spicy video for "Blink"

    The Florentino-produced track is a dancehall banger.

  4. Kraus announces his new album with the lead single "Reach"

    Path is due out on March 9 via Terrible Records.

  5. MGMT unveil their "Me and Michael" visual

    The band is set to release their forthcoming album Little Dark Age due out on February 9.