Photo courtesy of @Chxrrie/Twitter

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Nothing Tastes Better Than A Hit Of Cherrie In The AM

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "163 För Evigt" by Cherrie featuring Z.E because this Somali-Swedish artist is a star on the rise that is worthy of your worship.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: