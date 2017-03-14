Morning Bop: Nothing Tastes Better Than A Hit Of Cherrie In The AM

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "163 För Evigt" by Cherrie featuring Z.E because this Somali-Swedish artist is a star on the rise that is worthy of your worship.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Watch Skott's video for "Stay Off My Mind"
The Scandinavian singer is back at it again with another bop!
-
A new trailer for Jessica Jones has arrived
The second season returns to Netflix on March 8.
-
Bad Gyal drops a spicy video for "Blink"
The Florentino-produced track is a dancehall banger.
-
Kraus announces his new album with the lead single "Reach"
Path is due out on March 9 via Terrible Records.
-
MGMT unveil their "Me and Michael" visual
The band is set to release their forthcoming album Little Dark Age due out on February 9.