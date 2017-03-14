Morning Bop: More Mabel Will Make Your Weekend Better

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Finders Keepers" by Mabel featuring Kojo Funds because it's the perfect vibe for the weekend.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Jamie Isaac will have you feeling cozy with "Doing Better"
Cruise around town through his Xavier Damase-directed visual.
-
Frankie Cosmos shares an animated visual for "Being Alive"
So cute it hurts.
-
BAUM takes a pro-body positivity stance on "This Body"
Preach girl!
-
Pale Waves drops their video for "The Tide"
Enjoy all the behind-the-scenes footage of the band.
-
Watch Alexandra Daddario star in Maroon 5's "Wait" video
It's quite the action packed production.
-
Palehound shares a visual for "Carnations"
Don't mess with these chicks.