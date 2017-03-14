Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: More Mabel Will Make Your Weekend Better

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Finders Keepers" by Mabel featuring Kojo Funds because it's the perfect vibe for the weekend.

While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today: