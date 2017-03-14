We May Have Reached Peak Zayn Zoems (But Maybe Not)

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Last week, Zayn randomly posted an original poem on Instagram. I thought this was going to be a one-time thing, but I was deadass wrong as he's since released seven more Zoems, and his latest is more complex than all of his predecessors. For this piece, he included large images of Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley and Stevie Wonder to convey his inner appreciation for the love of music.

The format for Zoem number 8 is a tad hard to follow because of the positioning of the scattered columns of text which alter in size to dramatically emphasize specific words. I'm definitely hoping this outpour of work is leading to a new album OR maybe a poetry book? "Zoetry by Zayn" would definitely be a thing I fully support. Read Zayn's latest product of creativity below.