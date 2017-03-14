Spencer Pratt, Nafessa Williams & China Anne McClain Are The Superheroes We Deserve

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

The Hills alum Spencer Pratt rolled through the TRL studio today to open up about his experience of being the ultimate reality show villain and his current obsession, MTV’s Siesta Key (new tonight at 10pm)! "This is the most excited I've been since my son's birth," he said. Spencer's 10-year anniversary with his wife, Heidi Montag, is approaching so he also gave some pointers on how to maintain a long, lasting relationship.

Real fans are fully aware that Spencer has a history with the Kardashian family as well--he actually got them started in the reality TV business--so it was very interesting to hear his thoughts about their latest developments. Apparently, he was bummed about being ghosted during the pregnancy.

“I wanted her painting Lip Kits on her belly,” he said. “I appreciate the 11 minutes, she didn’t have to do that, but I hope she goes back to old Kylie.”

At the moment, Spencer is a hardcore Siesta Key stan so DC Young Fly had him assign superlatives to the cast like “most savage” and “most doomed relationship.”

Black Lightning stars Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain also stormed into Times Square to discuss what fans can expect to see from their badass characters this season. Nafessa also talked about how it feels to make history as the first black, lesbian superhero on television.

“I'm so honored and proud to give voice because I believe representation is very important and it's beautiful,” she said. “I want to play roles that are going to inspire and empower people and more importantly, when they turn on the TV to see a character that I'm playing, I want them to embrace who they are and really appreciate that and walk boldly and confident in who that is.”

Nafeesa was raised in Philadelphia so she was very excited about the Eagles winning the Super Bowl this weekend. During the show, the actresses also gushed about being fans of Justin Timberlake and how much they enjoyed his halftime performance. Oh, and Mike Epps surprise-dropped into the building to promote the BET Social Awards on February 11 and the release of his forthcoming book Unsuccessful Thug. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!